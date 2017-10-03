Random Thoughts | Ministry Moment for September 24, 2017

Original Posting At http://mantuan.blogspot.com/2017/10/ministry-moment-for-september-24-2017.html



In 1738, during a bible study, John Wesley had a personal experience when he felt his heart “was strangely warmed.”





It is part of the Tradition of the people called Methodists that “When we sense God’s leading, God’s challenge, or God’s support or comfort, we say that it’s the Holy Spirit at work.”





When the Holy Spirit is at work … our hearts are often strangely warmed …





I remember distinctly the experience in a chapel in Heidelberg, Germany in 1991 …





I remember distinctly my heart was strangely warmed the first time I saw the Pastor at St. Matthew’s United Methodist in Annandale, Virginia take an infant during baptism and declare that there was a piece of God in her that was in no one else, and that in her birth he believed that God had looked over the ongoing creation from the edge of heaven and continued to declare it good … very good.





Was your heart strangely warmed today?





For those who were here when we had our joint musical presentation with Crescent Ridge Stake and four hundred voices as one sang “O Come All Ye Faithful …” was your heart strangely warmed? The Holy Spirit is at work in you.





Celebrations of life sometimes write themselves … because the family of the one now with the Church Triumphant offers such sparkling insight into how their mother, father, aunt, uncle very heart was warmed by the church … often this church … and because of them … others experience their own hearts being “strangely warmed.”





Maybe the warmth comes when on television in the midst of an Ebola Crisis in Liberia, and the talking head on the screen stands in front of a hospital – unnamed in the presentation – but proudly displaying a cross and flame … and you … I … know that in Africa, the United Methodist Church exists beyond the end of the road … The Holy Spirit is at work in us.





Maybe your heart is strangely warmed when a Hilltop parishioner describes an encounter downtown with a homeless man, where she identifies herself as part of the Hilltop community and he says that he knows Hilltop and that our message of God’s boundless Grace – sung, spoken, and served – has touched him … his heart was strangely warmed …





I was asked in Colorado Springs before I left for Utah and Hilltop – why I wanted to come? I said “I believe we can make a difference …”

I firmly believe we ARE making a difference … here in Sandy, in Salt Lake, in Utah, and across the planet. The Holy Spirit is at work in us.





The mission of the United Methodist Church is transformation … that is our very why … we exist so that we can help transform the world … ourselves, our neighborhood, our world … and it requires hearts that are strangely warmed to do that … and the work of the Holy Spirit?





Part of how we do that transformation is by inviting fellow strangers in a strange land to first belong in a place of sanctuary …





Our transformative task at Hilltop is helping all of God’s children find the meeting place of each individual’s passion with the world’s greatest needs. (Repeat that)





I believe that first and foremost, our hearts – often strangely warmed – lead us to experience the sacred and the holy. Transformation of the world begins with the individual … (repeat that)





Through October I hope to come before you and talk to your hearts about Hilltop and transformation …





More detail – the numbers – will be addressed each week with THIS (hold up a future insert) and also in this (hold up the newsletter) and on my “blog” which I will point to in my weekly eNote …





But the fundamental question – and one that I pray warms your heart – strangely or not so strangely — is does the world need more or less of the message of God’s free and unconditional grace? I think I know the answer to that … I pray your heart is warmed right now …



