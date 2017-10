Original Posting At https://beguineagain.com/mindful-monday-wring-out-my-clothes/



Such love does

the sky now pour,

that whenever I stand in a field,

I have to wring out the light

When I get

home.

— “Wring Out My Clothes,” St. Francis of Assisi

What are you noticing about being alive?

…

for Mindful Monday

…

Photo credit: “Purple Sky,” Susanne Nilsson, 2013.

Curated by Donna Pierce