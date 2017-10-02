Beguine Again | Mindful Monday: Ordinary things

Original Posting At https://beguineagain.com/mindful-monday-ordinary-things/



Rejoicing in ordinary things is not sentimental or trite. It actually takes guts. Each time we drop our complaints and allow everyday good fortune to inspire us, we enter the warrior’s world.

– Pema Chodron

What are you noticing about ordinary things in this moment?

…

for Mindful Monday

…

Source: Chodron, Pema. The Places That Scare You: A Guide to Fearlessness in Difficult Times. Boulder, CO: Shambhala. 2002.

Photo credit: “coffe drip-drop,” Kristin Alexanderson, 2012.