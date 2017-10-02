the MethoBlog

Beguine Again | Mindful Monday: Ordinary things

Rejoicing in ordinary things is not sentimental or trite. It actually takes guts. Each time we drop our complaints and allow everyday good fortune to inspire us, we enter the warrior’s world.

– Pema Chodron

What are you noticing about ordinary things in this moment?

Source: Chodron, Pema. The Places That Scare You: A Guide to Fearlessness in Difficult Times. Boulder, CO: Shambhala. 2002.
