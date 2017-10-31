Naked Alien | Micah: Who’s REALLY Like God?

Original Posting At http://thenakedalien.blogspot.com/2017/10/micah-whos-really-like-god.html



God has something to say to leaders who lead people astray – leaders who cry for peace and obedience when things are going their way, but who call for war and rebellion when things don’t: “It shall all be darkness to you because you are without true vision; your day is coming to an end.”



Their perversions and corruption will lead to their public disgrace. Their fear-mongering and dire predictions of “social evils”shall be seen as small-minded self-centered lies. They will finally all just shut-up, and quit claiming to be God’s chosen judges and messengers!



But I can’t be quiet; for I am filled with the Spirit, the Justice, and the Power of the Lord – lightning in a bottle! I am DRIVEN to show my nation how it has fallen. Listen up governmental officials who abhor Justice and Equality, who built the nation on blood and lies. Hear me you corrupt leaders and profit-driven “prophets”. Pay attention all you who claim manifest destiny, special providence, exceptionalism… You aren’t warning us of the nation’s collapse, you are causing it!





(Taken from Micah 3:5-12)



