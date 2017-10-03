the MethoBlog

This Day With God | Live by Faith in the Son of God

I have been crucified with Christ and I no longer live, but Christ lives in me. The life I now live in the body, I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me. – Galatians 2:20

As pointed out in the post “Way to Righteousness”, legal obedience does not make one acceptable to God but faith in Jesus Christ does and this is God’s way of righteousness.

For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God but can be justified freely by grace. Not by works but by faith in Christ. As in this song Embrace the Cross by Steve Green, let us replace every doubt or fear with a deep abiding trust in Jesus. 
 

 

