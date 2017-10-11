the MethoBlog

Taylor Burton-Edwards – Equipping Disciples | Discipleship Ministries | Liturgy Man: Qui peut recevoir le Saint Cène d’après la théologie et la liturgie de l”Église Méthodiste Unie? Seulement les gens baptisés?

Original Posting At https://blog.umcdiscipleship.org/liturgy-man-qui-peut-recevoir-le-saint-cene-dapres-la-theologie-et-la-liturgie-de-leglise-methodiste-unie-seulement-les-gens-baptises/


Who may receive Holy Communion according to the theology and liturgy of The United Methodist Church? Only the baptized? Q&A with Liturgy Man is a series of 3-5 minute videos in which Taylor Burton-Edwards answers questions about United Methodist Worship that he receives in a variety of ways from United Methodists around the connection.

