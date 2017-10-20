This Day With God | Life with God

Step Ahead

In order to meet needs,

persist when times are tough

and know with confidence

God is big enough.

Ask for anything

according to His will

knowing He will hear

and give you the skill.

Ask for it to be given;

continue to cope and

knock so the door

will be opened.

Everyone who ask;

who always believe

and constantly seek

will endure to receive.

For a life with God

brings abundant joys

with grace, power,

and eternal poise.

By Mark Shields – © 10-19-2017

Image Source