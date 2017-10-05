This Day With God | Kingdom Wealth

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/10/05/kingdom-wealth/



Teach us to number our days aright. That we may gain a heart of wisdom. – Psalms 90:12

Explained by Paul in the post “Right Standing”, Abraham could not boast before God or claim his due because it was by faith and not by works that God did amazing things through him. The priority was more faith because it is etched eternally into God’s account. What if instead of working at building up an account like a bank account or a 401K account, we used more of our time to build up kingdom wealth.

Faith is like uncut diamonds that are improved and made into bright gems for a useful life. One way to build up this eternal faith account is to capture thoughts from sermons or Bible Study, and from experiences that we go through or those we know go through. Another way to build up eternal faith is gathering inspiration from music or photos just like this one: Oceans (Where Feet May Fail) – Hillsong United.





