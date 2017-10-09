Sandpiper's Thoughts | It’s not Fair

Original Posting At http://sandpipersthoughts.blogspot.com/2017/10/its-not-fair.html



“Yet you say, ‘The way of the Lord is not just.’ Hear, you Israelites: Is my way unjust? Is it not your ways that are unjust? If a righteous person turns from their righteousness and commits sin, they will die for it; because of the sin they have committed they will die. But if a wicked person turns away from the wickedness they have committed and does what is just and right, they will save their life. Because they consider all the offenses they have committed and turn away from them, that person will surely live; they will not die. Yet the Israelites say, ‘The way of the Lord is not just.’ Are my ways unjust, people of Israel? Is it not your ways that are unjust? (Ezekiel 18:25-29)

I am a Rotarian. Rotarians support what is called the Four Way Test as an ethical standard for life. This is the four way test:

Is it the TRUTH?

Is it FAIR to all concerned?

Will it build GOODWILL and BETTER FRIENDSHIPS?

Will it be BENEFICIAL to all concerned?

Don’t get me wrong – I see nothing wrong with this test for business relationships, but as I was reading it, the phrase, “Is it fair to all concerned” struck me.





We teach our children to be fair – to take turns, to treat others as they would like to be treated. It’s a good way to teach them to live in the world. It seems even Ezekiel supports it.





However, if we live in a world where God is fair, we are lost.





Christ changed everything. Grace is not fair. Grace is the epitome of unfair. Thank God for it.





I wonder if the fact that we have trouble accepting the idea of grace -free and unearned – because we were raised in a world that teaches children that the highest ethical standard is fairness.



