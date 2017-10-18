SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | IN RELATIONSHIP WITH GOD

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/10/in-relationship-with-god.html



“But to all who believed [Jesus] and accepted Him, He gave the right to become children of God.” (John 1:12 NLT)



We children of the earth are able to be in relationship with God. It is within the context of grace that we are able to relax about ourselves and we become able to accept ourselves because we have already been accepted by God. We no longer have to pretend; we no longer have to have things come to us in manageable and safe ways. We are opened by God’s grace and we are open to God’s grace.



— Thomas A. Langford in “Christian Wholeness”

