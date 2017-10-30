SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | IMMEASURABLE AND UNIMAGINABLE

the MethoBlog

“Christ suffered for our sins once for all time. He never sinned, but He died for sinners to bring you safely home to God. He suffered physical death, but He was raised to life in the Spirit.”  (1 Peter 3:18 NLT)

The Gospels are like a tapestry, woven together with two incredible points: the immeasurable value of each person and the unimaginable depth of God’s grace.

Max Lucado



#4204

