BeADisciple.comBeADisciple.com » | Christian Online Education | IFD348 – Bridging the Gap: Understanding PTSD and Suicide Prevention

Course Dates: February 12-28, 2018

What’s going on inside the head of someone with suicidal thoughts or PTSD? It’s hard to watch loved ones struggle with their negative thoughts and emotions. This course will help you understand what those around you are dealing with, and how you can help them.

Post-traumatic stress disorder, also called PTSD, is the failure to recover after experiencing or witnessing a terrifying event like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, sexual assault or a traumatic incident. It’s normal to have upsetting memories, feel on edge, or have trouble sleeping after this type of event. PTSD can happen to anyone. It is not a sign of weakness.

Every person who expresses suicidal thoughts should be taken seriously, but not everyone needs the same kind of help. Safety plans should be tailored to each individual. It may be impossible to prevent someone from thinking about suicide, but you can help prevent those thoughts from becoming actions.

Throughout this course, you will learn tools in communication as well as signs and symptoms to look for, such as the difference between normal and distorted grief responses. This is not a self-diagnosing course, but a course to bring awareness and understanding to both PTSD and suicidal thoughts and prevention.

This course is eligible for 1.0 CEU.

Price: $45

