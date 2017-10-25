BeADisciple.comBeADisciple.com » | Christian Online Education | IFD348 – Bridging the Gap: Understanding PTSD and Suicide Prevention

Original Posting At http://www.beadisciple.com/online-christian-courses/ifd348-bridging-gap-understanding-ptsd-suicide-prevention/
Course Dates: February 12-28, 2018
What’s going on inside the head of someone with suicidal thoughts or PTSD? It’s hard to watch loved ones struggle with their negative thoughts and emotions. This course will help you understand what those around you are dealing with, and how you can help them.
Post-traumatic stress disorder, also called PTSD, is the failure to recover after experiencing or witnessing a terrifying event like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, sexual assault or a traumatic incident. It’s normal to have upsetting memories, feel on edge, or have trouble sleeping after this type of event. PTSD can happen to anyone. It is not a sign of weakness.
Every person who expresses suicidal thoughts should be taken seriously, but not everyone needs the same kind of help. Safety plans should be tailored to each individual. It may be impossible to prevent someone from thinking about suicide, but you can help prevent those thoughts from becoming actions.
Throughout this course, you will learn tools in communication as well as signs and symptoms to look for, such as the difference between normal and distorted grief responses. This is not a self-diagnosing course, but a course to bring awareness and understanding to both PTSD and suicidal thoughts and prevention.
This course is eligible for 1.0 CEU.
Price: $45
Annette Arnold-Pflaum
Annette Arnold-Pflaum is a senior chaplain and a State of Nevada Licensed Minister since 2014. She is a retired nurse and a Certified Lay Ministry in the United Methodist Church. She is the founder and president of Wisteria Ministries and has specialized in grief support since the beginning of 2015.
Annette holds two associate degrees, one in education the other para-medicine, as well as a bachelor’s in psychology/family studies. She is a graduate of the Chaplaincy Nevada Theology Academy and in the process of obtaining credentialing from the Association of Certified Christian Chaplains.
She is also honored to be a part of the Nevada State Chaplains Task Force Crisis Response Team, which assists first responders, state officials, government entities and agencies, and Nevada citizens in times of disasters or other crises.
She has been a student herself with BeADisciple and understands first-hand the benefits of online education.
