BeADisciple.comBeADisciple.com » | Christian Online Education | IFD347 – Crossing the Bridge: Life after Loss

Course Dates: January 8-31, 2018

This course focuses on the kinds of losses we all experience. It’s about life, loss, grief and most importantly, life after loss.There are other losses, all of which confront us with an extraordinary amount of emotional pain: divorce, the loss of a job, physical ability, relocating from one place to another, traumatic injury, limitations due to age (such as no longer being able to drive a car), personal bankruptcy or business failure. For many people, the death of a pet is a particularly difficult experience. Life after Loss will help you recognize responses to major loss that often seem bizarre but which are perfectly normal. You will also learn a puzzling and valuable truth: While grief is an intensely personal experience, working your way through grief effectively isn’t done alone.

This course is eligible for 1.0 CEU.

Price: $45

