BeADisciple.comBeADisciple.com » | Christian Online Education | IFD347 – Crossing the Bridge: Life after Loss

Course Dates: January 8-31, 2018
This course focuses on the kinds of losses we all experience. It’s about life, loss, grief and most importantly, life after loss.There are other losses, all of which confront us with an extraordinary amount of emotional pain: divorce, the loss of a job, physical ability, relocating from one place to another, traumatic injury, limitations due to age (such as no longer being able to drive a car), personal bankruptcy or business failure. For many people, the death of a pet is a particularly difficult experience. Life after Loss will help you recognize responses to major loss that often seem bizarre but which are perfectly normal. You will also learn a puzzling and valuable truth: While grief is an intensely personal experience, working your way through grief effectively isn’t done alone.
This course is eligible for 1.0 CEU.
Price: $45
Annette Arnold-Pflaum
Annette Arnold-Pflaum is a senior chaplain and a State of Nevada Licensed Minister since 2014. She is a retired nurse and a Certified Lay Ministry in the United Methodist Church. She is the founder and president of Wisteria Ministries and has specialized in grief support since the beginning of 2015.
Annette holds two associate degrees, one in education the other para-medicine, as well as a bachelor’s in psychology/family studies. She is a graduate of the Chaplaincy Nevada Theology Academy and in the process of obtaining credentialing from the Association of Certified Christian Chaplains.
She is also honored to be a part of the Nevada State Chaplains Task Force Crisis Response Team, which assists first responders, state officials, government entities and agencies, and Nevada citizens in times of disasters or other crises.
She has been a student herself with BeADisciple and understands first-hand the benefits of online education.
