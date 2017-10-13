BeADisciple.comBeADisciple.com » | Christian Online Education | IFD346 – Constructing the Bridge: Loss and the Mourning After

Course Dates: November 13 – December 8, 2017

Have you lost someone who was an important part of your life? Perhaps your spouse, child, parent, or close family member? Could it be a good friend, co-worker or neighbor?

The loss that death brings is painful beyond words. No one can anticipate the emotional and spiritual agony that accompanies it. Life can lose meaning. You may find your sense of self-worth diminished. The sadness and loneliness you feel may seem to consume all your energy. And as if the regular flow of grief wasn’t difficult enough, holidays and special dates can cause us acute pain that make the grief fresh all over again.

Grieving is first and foremost something you do to heal your wounds after experiencing a terrible loss in your life. It doesn’t have to be passive and just something that ‘happens to you’. You can take charge of your journey through grief just as others have done. One of the great discoveries you will make is that your very best friend in times of grief and loss is yourself! You are the one person who can turn the pain of your loss into a creative hurt.

Be assured: you can have a satisfying and meaningful life after loss. Even the worst of losses is not the end of life for you.

This course is eligible for 1.0 CEU.

Price: $45

