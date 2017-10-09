BeADisciple.comBeADisciple.com » | Christian Online Education | IFD170 – The Prequel to Advent: Step One on the Road to a Meaningful Christmas

Original Posting At http://www.beadisciple.com/online-christian-courses/ifd170-the-prequel-to-advent-meaningful-christmas/
Course Dates:
November 13-27, 2017
December 3 is the first Sunday in Advent, then it’s “full-steam-ahead” to Christmas. If we’re not careful, we get caught up in the rush and miss the hope, peace, love, and joy we’ve been waiting for all year. Derek Maul’s innovative Advent classic, In My Heart I Carry A Star, has helped tens of thousands of people rethink how they engage the holiday season. Join Derek for this two-week Prequel to Advent, and get ready for the best Christmas ever!
Participants must obtain the book In My Heart I Carry A Star (2nd Edition) by Derek Maul prior to the start of this class. It is not included in the course fee.
Price: $50.00
Subscribe to be alerted when new dates are added for this course!
Derek Maul
Upper Room author Derek Maul has published 7 inspirational books, and placed articles in multiple outlets, including Guideposts, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Newsweek, and USA Today. In demand as a retreat leader and conference speaker, Derek travels from coast to coast to speak about the fully engaged Christian life. Derek is based in Wake Forest, North Carolina, where he lives with his wife, Presbyterian minister Rebekah Maul. He’s an enthusiastic photographer, cook, traveler, guitar player, and grandfather.
Leave a Reply