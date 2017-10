Original Posting At http://www.patheos.com/blogs/thoughtfulpastor/2017/10/04/if-only-he-had-been-but-enemy-is-us/



Yes, indeed, we have met the enemy, and the enemy is us. If only he had been a Muslim, then we would have known who to hate. If only ISIS had been behind this, then we could see how many other people we could kill in retaliation. If only he had a skin color that […]