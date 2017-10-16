Naked Alien | I Asked a Flower

Original Posting At http://thenakedalien.blogspot.com/2017/10/i-asked-flower.html



I was hiking

Beneath a hot

September sun –

I was sweating,

And meditating;

When lo I came

Upon a brightly

Burning bush! So,

I sat down there,

Within her aura,

To have a talk.



Her name was Sophia;

She was a Cardinal.

Hence, I assumed that

She was wise in the ways

Of rooted things, and of

Flying things, and also

The mysteries of Church.



So I asked my new Teacher

About the secret of Life –

And after a flowing moment,

She gifted me her answer:



“Growth.”





Tiwago





(photography by tiwago)







