Naked Alien | I Asked a Flower

I was hiking
Beneath a hot
September sun –
I was sweating,
And meditating;
When lo I came
Upon a brightly
Burning bush! So,
I sat down there,
Within her aura,
To have a talk.
Her name was Sophia;
She was a Cardinal.
Hence, I assumed that
She was wise in the ways
Of rooted things, and of
Flying things, and also
The mysteries of Church.
So I asked my new Teacher
About the secret of Life –
And after a flowing moment,
She gifted me her answer:
“Growth.”
Tiwago
(photography by tiwago)
