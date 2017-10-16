the MethoBlog

Naked Alien | I Asked a Flower

Original Posting At http://thenakedalien.blogspot.com/2017/10/i-asked-flower.html


I was hiking
Beneath a hot
September sun –
I was sweating,
And meditating;
When lo I came
Upon a brightly
Burning bush! So,
I sat down there,
Within her aura,
To have a talk.

Her name was Sophia;
She was a Cardinal.
Hence, I assumed that
She was wise in the ways
Of rooted things, and of
Flying things, and also
The mysteries of Church.

So I asked my new Teacher
About the secret of Life –
And after a flowing moment,
She gifted me her answer:

“Growth.”

Tiwago



(photography by tiwago)



