Seedbed | How the Way Is Made by Walking (On Water)

October 18, 2017

Colossians 2:6-7

6 So then, just as you received Christ Jesus as Lord, continue to live your lives in him, 7 rooted and built up in him, strengthened in the faith as you were taught, and overflowing with thankfulness.

CONSIDER THIS

For the longest time I interpreted this text to mean something like, “Go to the gym.” It is hard to overestimate the depth of our formation (particularly as twenty-first century Americans) in self-help thinking. Our inner mantra, whether we are conscious of it or not, is, “I think I can.” Love them or hate them, we tend to live by those ten most powerful two letter words, “If it is to be, it is up to me.” And to be sure, in most of life the mantra holds true.

If I want to get in physical shape, it is up to me to stop eating Swiss Cake Rolls for breakfast and go to the gym instead. It stands to reason does it not, if I want to get in spiritual shape I must wake up earlier, read more Scripture, pray longer and fast more regularly—right?

No.

So then, just as you received Christ Jesus as Lord,. So how did we receive Christ Jesus as Lord? Was that by our effort and strength and will power? No, it was by grace through faith. Yes, it was a decisive turning of our heart, mind, strength and will to Jesus, but we didn’t bring anything to the table in any sort of quid-pro-quo arrangement. We freely received. So now what?

continue to live your lives in him,

The Greek word there is peripateo’ (per-ee-pat-eh-o). It is an ordinary, every day kind of word that means, “to walk around.” In researching this my attention was strangely drawn to Matthew 14:29, which says

And He said, “Come!” And Peter got out of the boat, and walked on the water and came toward Jesus.

How perfect is this? Peter could try walking on water for a thousand years. He could practice it, perfect his technique, and fail a thousand out of a thousand tries. And then Jesus says something like, “Come on!” and Peter steps out of the boat and it happens.

This way is made by walking, though it is a different kind of walking altogether. This way Jesus calls us to walk is not about our effort, technique or spiritual work ethic. So often, in doing these things we unknowingly put our faith in these things. This walk is by grace through faith. It doesn’t begin with our activity but our receptivity.

What if we thought of our spiritual practice not like walking around a track but like walking on water? What if each morning we saw ourselves not as settling into our favorite chair to read the Bible but as standing up in the boat and preparing to walk over the edge onto the water? (Honestly, that’s what it feels like to write the Daily Text. You can blame the misses on me, but everyone that hits can be credited to Jesus.)

I think this is what it looks like for us to be rooted and built up in him, strengthened in the faith as you were taught, and overflowing with thankfulness.

We aren’t building ourselves up through our activity. We are being built up in the gift of receptivity, which always begins with the giver. I have hacked around in the weeds of my own activity enough to now know the difference. This is what grace through faith looks like.

THE PRAYER

Abba Father, we thank you for your son, Jesus, who ever stands on the water and beckons us to “Come on!” Remind me that all of my activity while still in the boat is still just my activity. Come Holy Spirit and awaken faith in me to walk out onto the water. I can’t muster this up. I must receive it. I am ready. We pray in Jesus name. Amen.

THE QUESTIONS

How do you relate to this notion of walking on water as the every day practice and experience of our faith vs. sitting back in the boat, busy with activity but still in the boat? How deep does the self-help mentality go in you? Or I should say, how deep is your awareness of this mentality in you? Do you ever feel like you must build yourself up with your spiritual activity in order for God to be with you? What about that?

—

