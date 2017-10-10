Naked Alien | How Does One Rejoice?

Original Posting At http://thenakedalien.blogspot.com/2017/10/how-does-one-rejoice.html



Exult in the Lord. I repeat, exult in the Lord! But, you say your life sucks right now? I know what you mean – the world is messed-up! It’s hard to laugh and cry at the same time. What do you do?



1. Let your vulnerable gentleness show so that people will know that the Lord is near.



2. Instead of useless worry, be in active prayer and proactive thanksgiving – let God know what you are worried about and why. The indescribable tranquility of God will tend your thoughts and emotions, and keep you from makimg things worse.



3. Lastly:

Whatever is True;

Whatever has Honor;

Whatever brings Justice;

Whatever is Uncontaminated;

Whatever is Calm and Beautiful;

Whatever is Useful and Beneficial;

Whatever is Perfect and Praiseworthy;

Focus on Goodness. Strive for it for yourself and for others. Let shalom flow through you.



(A meditation on Philippians 4:4-9)









(photography by tiwago)





