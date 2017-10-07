Methodist in-Formation | How are you training? Ask questions.

Original Posting At https://jacobjuncker.wordpress.com/2017/10/07/how-are-you-training-ask-questions/



These thoughts started a conversation that was had at Lee Memorial United Methodist Church on Sunday, October 1, 2017. The discussion was based upon a reading from 1 Timothy 4:7-11 and the “Nicene Creed.”

I have developed a handout to accompany this teaching and, hopefully, further the conversation in your home or small group. You can download it here.

How are you “training” for the spiritual life?

In your training are you trying to memorize the answers? is that really training?

Abraham Joshua Heschel said something to the affect of: we grow closer to the truth with a question. One of my undergraduate religion professors, Rev. Dr. William Placher, used to say something similar, that you should never trust a pastor or religious person who has all the answers. “The beginning of wisdom,” notes Harrell Beck, “is asking the questions for which there are no answers.”[1]

So often we think we’ve arrived in our faith journey as the answers are revealed to us, but the Truth (capital T) is always bigger than we can conceive. Our quest to understand the living God will never end. There is always more to know. So, if we truly want to begin to grasp the infinite mystery of God, then we must not assume that we can ever have all the answers.

There’s an old joke about a manb talking to his rabbi. He asks, “Why is it that rabbis always answer a question with a question?”

Jesus was typical of the rabbis of his day. According to the canonical Gospels, Jesus rarely gave a straight answer to a question. Instead, he put his questioners in a position to think for themselves. Rather than offer his disciples answers to life’s most perplexing problems, Jesus introduced them to deeper and deeper levels of ambiguity.

Jesus knew what mystics and the wisest spiritual guides have known all along: that answers provide a false sense of security and pride that can stand in the way of a deeper awareness of the Divine.

And yet our twenty-first-century Western culture revels in instant gratification—the easy fix. We want our answers, our entertainment, and our sense of personal fulfillment and we want it now![2]

But God will not be so easily molded to our assumptions and presumptions: into our easy and quick answers about the Infinite and Eternal. God cannot be contained by human answers. We draw close to God with our questions.

The church’s doctrine then is not a conversation stopper. “The church says” and that’s that. The doctrine of the church is a platform on which we build our faith and questions.

So, I’m curious what questions do you have? In what ways are you, in the words of Paul to Timothy, working and struggling to set your hope on the living God?

What are your questions of faith? What are your questions about the things the church believes and teaches? What are the questions you’re seeking the Truth about?

We wrestle with the questions, “we toil and struggle, because we have our hope set on the living God, who is the Savior of all people, especially those who believe. These are the things you must insist on and teach” (1 Timothy 4:10-11, New Revised Standard Version). Never be afraid to ask the questions. For its in the question that we find faith. It’s in the asking that we believe and grow closer to God.

Brothers and sisters, do not be afraid to ask your questions. In fact, in the words of Rainer Maria Rilke, a 19th century poet, “live the questions now. [Search. Dive deep into the unknown and] Perhaps then, someday far in the future, you will gradually, without even noticing it, live your way into the answer.” Amen.

Other Thoughts and Notes:

“Our theological task is both critical and constructive. It is critical in that we test various expressions of faith by asking: Are they true? Appropriate? Clear? Cogent? Credible? Are they based on love? Do they provide the Church and its members with a witness that is faithful to the gospel as reflected in our living heritage and that is authentic and convincing in the light of human experience and the present state of human knowledge? Our theological task is constructive in that every generation must appropriate creatively the wisdom of the past and seek God in their midst in order to think afresh about God, revelation, sin, redemption, worship, the church, freedom, justice, moral responsibility, and other significant theological concerns. Our summons is to understand and receive the gospel promises in our troubled and uncertain times.” (The United Methodist Book of Discipline—2016, ¶105 §4, “The Nature of Our Theological Task,” p81)

“Absolute certainty keeps us separated from God and our neighbors by claiming that what we know is the whole truth and that there’s no room for others’ experience or input. When we’re not open to ambiguity and different ways of looking at things, we risk becoming stagnant, stuck in a cul-de-sac rather than being out on the adventure and open to the mystery of the Divine” (Living the Questions, p7).

“To not ask questions is tantamount to forfeiting one’s own spiritual birthright and allowing other people’s experience of the Divine to define your experience” (Living the Questions, p7).

