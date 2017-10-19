SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | HEAVEN IS CLOSER THAN WE IMAGINE

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/10/heaven-is-closer-than-we-imagine.html



Heaven is close. Perhaps closer than we imagine. It’s a little like saying to an unborn infant in his mother’s womb, “Do you realize that you are about to be born into a great big world full of mountains, rivers, and a sun and a moon? In fact, you exist in that wonderful world right now.”



“Wait a minute,” the unborn babe might say. “No way. My world is the one surrounding me. It’s soft, warm, and dark. You’ll never convince me that just a few hairbreadths outside the uterus exists this place of rivers, mountains, and a sun and moon, whatever that stuff is.”



Dear baby! There he is, safe in his little world, ignorant of the fact that a more glorious world is enclosing and encasing his. A world for which he is being fashioned. Only when he is birthed into it will he comprehend that all along his warm dark world was within it. This other place of wonderful beauty was present all the time. Only inches away…



— Joni Eareckson Tada in “Heaven, Your Real Home”







