SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | GIVING ECONOMICS

“Give, and it will be given to you.  A good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over, will be poured into your lap.  For with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.” (Luke 6:38)

I believe in the law of measures. If you give big, God will bless big.  That certainly doesn’t mean that you can play God like a slot machine, but if you give for the right reasons, I’m convinced of this: You’ll never outgive God.  It’s not possible because God has promised that in the grand scheme of eternity, He will always give back more than you gave up.

Mark Batterson in “The Circle Maker”



