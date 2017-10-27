SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | GIVING ECONOMICS

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/10/giving-economics.html



“Give, and it will be given to you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over, will be poured into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.” (Luke 6:38)



I believe in the law of measures. If you give big, God will bless big. That certainly doesn’t mean that you can play God like a slot machine, but if you give for the right reasons, I’m convinced of this: You’ll never outgive God. It’s not possible because God has promised that in the grand scheme of eternity, He will always give back more than you gave up.



— Mark Batterson in “The Circle Maker”







