Marty Cauley | Getting to Know The Candidates

You don’t really get to know somebody by roadside signs. Even trying to Google them you may come up short. So you can get to know me as a person before you vote for Rocky Mount City Council on Tuesday, October 10. I invite you to download a free, digital copy of my book. It can be read on the Kindle App on your phone, tablet, or computer.

Dying to go on Vacation: A journey of discovering life while facing death. – Kindle edition by Marty Cauley. Self-Help Kindle eBooks @ Amazon.com.