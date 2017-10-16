This Day With God | From Death to Life

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/10/16/from-death-to-life/



Explained in Romans 5:12-21 is that sin was in the world before death and because of sin, there is death. Fortunately, the pattern of sin and death was broken by the gift of Christ. Provided for us is a way to move from death to life by being born again which is a free gift of God’s grace through Jesus Christ.

Sin reigned in death but grace reigns through righteousness to bring eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord (v. 21). The grace of God and the gift of righteousness reigns in life eternal. The gift brings justification and life for all who accept the gift allowing them to move from being ruled by sin and death to gaining a life of freedom.

It’s important to make wise choices and there’s no better choice than to accept God’s gift of His Son. After accepting this gift, there continues to be the challenges we face in this world which promotes adversity but to overcome, there are strategies available.

One strategy is to fill our mind s with encouraging thoughts. Try this: take a walk in your neighborhood each day. If you have a dog, take them for a walk and as you walk, memorize scripture, think about your day; what good things did you experience and what bad things did you experience that provided a lesson for the future and a lesson to share and help others.

This day with You Lord, we give credit to you for this gift You have given. The passage today explains how the pattern of sin and death was broken by the free gift of grace. Lord, we thank You that our growing faith can never be taken away or depleted. The Gospel message has a beautiful and refreshing simplicity about it that sets us free and never lets us down. Amen.