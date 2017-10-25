SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | FORGIVENESS IS POSSIBILE

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/10/forgiveness-is-possibile.html



“Don’t judge other people, and you will not be judged. Don’t accuse others of being guilty, and you will not be accused of being guilty. Forgive, and you will be forgiven.” (Luke 6:37)



Go back to the Cross and see how God through the Cross forgives us: that gives us strength to forgive each other. We have a mandate to forgive, a liberating concept that says you have a choice. You don’t have to live with anger or resentment — you can get rid of it. It is possible to forgive — through prayer and the Holy Spirit, it ispossible!



— Max Lucado

