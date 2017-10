Original Posting At https://davidfwatson.me/2017/10/03/episode-2-is-up-confessing-our-sins-gasp/



Episode 2 of the Plain Truth podcast is up. We talk about the importance of community and authentic relationships, and particularly the practice of confessing our sins to one another. All of this and more are part of the discussion in the new book by Kevin Watson and Scott Kisker, The Band Meeting, available here as…