Original Posting At http://www.patheos.com/blogs/mercynotsacrifice/2017/10/12/empathy-vs-scorn/



The more connected Christians become with Jesus, the more their hearts will burn with empathy for other people. But that doesn’t necessarily mean they get nicer. When you love people, you burn with wrath against their abusers and mockers. Jesus wasn’t nice to people. He was fiercely protective of the people he loved and brutally […]