Seedbed | Did You Know You Are A Worship Leader?

October 6, 2017
Colossians 1:15-18
CONSIDER THIS
I am a worship leader. No, I don’t play guitar and lead songs, but I am a worship leader. You are too. It’s our highest calling and one that will never end. Our lives will be defined by our worship and our worship will, for better or worse, lead the worship of others.
Some of you don’t know that I work for a seminary. Seedbed is a mission of Asbury Theological Seminary. Before I got involved with Seedbed, I served 11 years as the dean of the chapel on our Kentucky campus which means I served as a pastor to hundreds of men and women preparing to serve the church.
A major part of the job involved designing and leading corporate worship for three different gatherings throughout the week—coming to about 1000 gatherings before we were done. Our main objective was to lift up as beautiful and big and bold a vision of Jesus as possible every single time. The inside joke was we approached Jesus in worship like we approached voting in Arkansas in the old days—early and often. How soon could we begin talking about Jesus? How quickly we say his name. What stories could we tell about him? Every time he gets lifted up he draws people to himself.
Here we are only fifteen verses in and Paul is casting an utterly stratospheric vision of the Son of God. He does this in all his letters: Jesus early and Jesus often. Check out the first few lines of it again:
THE PRAYER
Abba Father, we thank you for your son, Jesus, who leads us all in triumphal procession. He is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn over all Creation, the Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world, the Alpha and Omega, the one who holds all things together, in whom we live and move and have our being. Open the eyes of our hearts to see him in all his lowliness and in all his exaltedness. We must see Jesus. We pray in Jesus name, Amen.
THE QUESTIONS
- How does today’s daily text both challenge and encourage you?
- How will you “turn your eyes upon Jesus?” How will Jesus more and more become your vision?
- What does a daily habit and practice of “beholding” him look like for you? How can that grow? You will only grow as this grows.
