Pastor Patrick - Never On A Sunday | Crisis Shot – A Review

Crisis Shot









by

Janice Cantore





A Review





Tess O’Rourke had shot a 14-year-old boy. The review board had cleared her, but the community was not so sure. When the opportunity came to move from Long Beach, CA, to Rogue’s Hollow, OR, with some trepidation, she took it. It was a promotion in name (from Detective to Chief), if not in pay. She was leary of the job; alas, there were those in the community who were leary of her. But it was her new job and she was determined to do it to the best of her ability.





There were those on the force who wondered if she was ready for the change from big city cop to the small town Rogue’s Hollow. The City Council vote was a narrow victory. But the bigger problem was the increase in vandalism and murders (this was brand new) to hit the community with her arrival. Mayor Dixon had started supporting her, now he was not so sure. There were members of the force that had started questioning her, but gained confidence in her ability to lead as she tackled the problems that kept presenting themselves during those first days on her new beat. Pastor Oliver never seemed to doubt her ability – but his wife had been tossed into the river and left to die. Tilly was a drug addict and she did not know who to trust. She knew something, but could she be trusted to remember it and to tell the truth. And then Steve Logan, a county sheriff, was upping the anty for Tess.





Janice Cantore has written an interesting story that covers the lives of people living in two states. It will easily hold the attention of the lover of police procedurals and of cozy mysteries. Weaving in a hint of romance and a longing for faith, the story is a great first book in a new series from an accomplished author. I will be looking forward to the next book in this series.

