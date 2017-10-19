pastor jenny | comparison + that still small voice

Original Posting At http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/JenniferKaySmith/~3/yTY8OjIoQ5I/comparison-that-still-small-voice.html



Photo Credit: Subsplash

I know very well every corner and square inch of the prison of comparison. I have spent most of my life very intently watching everyone else for how they do the things that I want to do. Or I think I want to do. Or I think I’m supposed to do. In an effort to never be wrong, I have tried to live my life like other people. Because I assumed the way they were doing it was right.

This has led to a perfectly fine life with things I actually enjoy. But there is a growing suspicion that many of the choices I’ve made have been because of what others do and not because I was listening to the still small voice inside of ME.

Parts of life feel a bit flat because while it looks “successful,” I wonder if I’m following other people’s steps and patterns and dreams instead of the ones God’s given me.