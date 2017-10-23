SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | COMING OF AGE ISN’T EASY

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/10/coming-of-age-isnt-easy.html



When a mother eagle builds a nest, she begins with broken branches, sharp rocks, and a number of other items that seem unsuitable for the project. Then she lines this prickly foundation with a thick layer of feathers, wool, or fur from animals she has killed, making a soft place to lay her eggs. When the [eaglets] reach flying age, this comfortable nest and the free meals the mother brings make them a bit reluctant to leave. That’s when the mother eagle begins “stirring up the nest.” She pulls away the soft layers, exposing the sharp rocks and branches. Eventually, this and other promptings force the young eagles to leave their once-comfortable home and move on to maturity.



Coming of age isn’t easy for eagles or human beings, there are dues to be paid all along the way. Like a mother eagle, God knows when you are fully equipped, ready to leave the nest and fly into adventures untold. …Paul urges you to grow up in Christ, because you “should no longer be children, tossed to and fro,…but…[growing] up in all things into Him who is the head — Christ” (Ephesians 4:14-15).



— Lenya Heitzig and Penny Pierce Rose in “Pathway to God’s Treasure: Ephesians”

#4199