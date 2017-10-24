Pastor Patrick - Never On A Sunday | Cold As Ice – A Review

Original Posting At http://pastor-patrick.blogspot.com/2017/10/cold-as-ice-review.html



Julie Mulhern





Ellison Russell has a habit. Nobody likes the habit. Ms. Russell did not like the habit. Her habit? Finding bodies, dead bodies.





Ellison Russell and her family are not poor. You would think they would avoid the kind of people that lived among dead (i.e. murdered) people, but not Ellison Russell. But not only did Ellison find bodies, she also put herself in the middle of the police investigations trying to solve those murders. The police did not like that, not even her boyfriend, Anarchy Jones, a police detective. But she could not help it, she stumbled on clues as easily as she stumbled on bodies; and when she stumbled on clues, she ended up in the middle of the murder investigation. And the ending was not always pretty.





“Cold As Ice” is a bit grittier than many cozy mysteries, but entertaining none the less. This reader sometimes felt he was out of the loop because he had not read earlier books in the series, but that did not distract from the enjoyment and adventure found in the current book. For the reader looking for a good Thanksgiving read, “Cold As Ice” may just fill the bill.

