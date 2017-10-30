Kudzu Life | Church Trick or Treat: Do You DRAW or SCARE

Original Posting At http://kudzulife.blogspot.com/2017/10/church-trick-or-treat-do-you-draw-or.html
I have experienced a lot of churches over the years, and in the last 3 years have significantly stepped up those experiences. You name it- worship, study groups, special events, projects, fundraisers, and any combination of church mission and ministries- and I’ve seen it. A lot of church life is “insider” club stuff, and we’ve forgotten how to know and relate to our neighbors.
In recent years I’ve become more aware of the dual role of both the individual and the corporate engagement, hospitality, and practices of discipleship and evangelism.
These days I attend many churches one time as a participant, and can either fly under the radar or find that most churches are very comfortable being who they are, so that they act their normal ways and don’t put on a show for me. In many ways I often feel like one audience member among many in most churches.
I have a twofold observation:
- most churches are overly reliant on the “big systems” approach to visitors/ guests to the point that often a person can go into a church and never have anyone interact with them except the people who are supposed to, i.e. the greeters and the ushers. The mandatory “meet and greet” in worship doesn’t count except that it is awkward and too often heightens the problem. I’m observing this not only in large churches, but surprisingly often in small and medium attendance congregations.
- most churches appear overly reliant upon the paid clergy or staff being the ones who hold it all together, so that hospitality, discipleship, evangelism, or whatever you want to call it is left to the pros. In truth, I’m often more interested in how the average folk in the people are, how they engage, and take this as a sign of the culture of the church and the type of Jesus the group lifts up and follows.
