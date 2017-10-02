SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | CHOOSING LIFE

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/10/choosing-life.html



“But if serving the LORD seems undesirable to you, then choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve, whether the gods your ancestors served beyond the Euphrates, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land you are living. But as for me and my household, we will serve the LORD.”



Our choices do not lie in the past. We cannot change the past — only the way we view the past and respond to it. Our choices lie in the future. How am I going to show my love and the love of Christ to my neighbors, my friends and my family? How am I going to respond to that love from others in a way that builds relationships? How am I going to choose love over hate, life over death? We make our choices, and then our choices turn around and make us.



— Rev. David T. Wilkinson







