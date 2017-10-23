Sunday's Child | Building the Temple, a Reflection on 1 Kings 5:1-5; 8:1-13

Original Posting At http://suewhitt.blogspot.com/2017/10/building-temple-reflection-on-1-kings.html



When David had become king, he looked at his palace and was aware that God’s chest was resting in a tent. However, God spoke to the prophet Nathan that not David, but one of David’s sons was to build a temple for the Lord (2 Samuel 7:1-17).

When his son Solomon became king, he began plans for building that temple. Enemies had been defeated. Israel was at peace. The project took seven years, contribution from an ally, and over 100,000 workers.

When the temple was complete, Solomon has the ark brought into Jerusalem to be set in place. The priests carried the ark into the holiest part of this holy place. As they came out, a cloud filled the temple–a cloud, the visible sign of the glory of the Lord.

(His ancestors had been led by the cloud through the wilderness on their journey from slavery to promised land.)