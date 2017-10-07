Jason C. Stanley | Book Review: The Elephant Keeper

Original Posting At http://jasoncstanley.com/book-review-elephant-keeper/



The Elephant Keeper: Caring for Orphaned Elephants in Zambia, Margriet Ruurs, Pedro Covo (illustrator), Kids Can Press, 2017. Margriet Ruurs and Pedro Covo give a fresh look at some of the planet’s largest land mammals – the elephant. A True Story Ruurs brings to the pages the real-life story of a Zambian boy Aaron who […]

