Original Posting At http://jasoncstanley.com/book-review-stick/



The latest from jasoncstanley.com:

A Stick Until . . . , Constance Anderson, Star Bright Books, 2017. The story starts off quite simply with a stick. From here, we see the many different ways a stick can be used by various animals. A stick is a fly swatter. It is a gift and a toy. A stick is a […]

The post Book Review: A Stick Until . . . appeared first on Jason C. Stanley.