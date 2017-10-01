Gloria Deo (Wesleyan-Anglican musings) | Anglicans on the Wittenberg Trail

Original Posting At http://gloria-deo.blogspot.com/2017/10/anglicans-on-wittenberg-trail.html



When I was in seminary one of the many books I read that greatly influenced me personally (most of which were, sadly, not part of the official curriculum) was a little book called Evangelicals on the Canterbury Trail, by Robert E. Webber.

Webber tells the stories of numerous Evangelical Christians – coming from Baptist, Non-Denominational, Pentecostal, and other churches – who made journeys into Anglican or Episcopal churches (and other liturgical churches) because of a longing for liturgy, mystery, history, and a sense of deeply-rooted, ancient, and authoritative community.

Indeed my own return to Methodism was a similar journey. Having sojourned some years in non-liturgical evangelical communities (mostly Baptist and non-Denominational) I discovered the Episcopal Church and, through it, (re)discovered Methodism. I was delighted to find that The United Methodist Church, of which I was already (technically) a member, had inherited and adapted the same liturgy and the same Articles of Religion and (in John Wesley’s writings), the same sacramental spirituality that I had come to admire about The Episcopal Church and the Anglican tradition.

Another Evangelical who was influenced by Webber’s book and who has personally “walked the Canterbury Trail” is Dr. Wesley Evans. Dr. Evans has recently written a piece called “Anglicans on the Wittenberg Trail“, which is a play on the same book title, and which I commend to you.

He refers not so much to Anglicans actually joining Lutheran churches, but a literal pilgrimage that he and several friends took to Wittenberg, Germany, where Martin Luther famously nailed his 95 Theses to the church door and (accidentally) launched the Protestant Reformation.

Why this Lutheran pilgrimage by Anglican theologians?

This year, October 31st of 2017, Halloween or “All Hallows Eve” marks the 500th Anniversary of the launch of the Reformation.

Church door at Wittenberg

Will you be doing anything special to mark the Reformation this year? Reading Luther’s works? Holding special services or prayers for Christian unity?