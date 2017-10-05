Reflections on the The Word and World | An Ancient Prayer for a Modern Tragedy – Psalm 71

Original Posting At http://dscotthagan.blogspot.com/2017/10/an-ancient-prayer-for-modern-tragedy.html



Our nation grieves, again. Hear this word, from long ago, through the cries of mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, following the violence in Las Vegas or any of the other 257 mass-shootings (defined as 4 or more victims) that have occurred in the United States since January 1 of this year.

My God, rescue me from the power of the wicked;

rescue me from the grip of the wrongdoer and the oppressor

because you are my hope, Lord.

You, Lord, are the one I’ve trusted since childhood.

I’ve depended on you from birth—

you cut the cord when I came from my mother’s womb.

My praise is always about you.

I’ve become an example to many people because you are my strong refuge.

My mouth is filled with your praise,

glorifying you all day long.

Don’t cast me off in old age.

Don’t abandon me when my strength is used up!

Yes, my enemies have been talking about me;

those who stalk me plot together: “God has abandoned him!

Pursue him! Grab him because no one will deliver him!”

Don’t be far from me, God!

My God, hurry to help me!

Let my accusers be put to shame, completely finished off!

Let those who seek my downfall be dressed in insults and disgrace!

But me? I will hope. Always.

I will add to all your praise.

My mouth will repeat your righteous acts

and your saving deeds all day long.

I don’t even know how many of those there are!

I will dwell on your mighty acts, my Lord.

Lord, I will help others remember nothing but your righteous deeds.

– Psalm 71:4-16