Original Posting At http://salvagedfaith.com/2017/10/22/altars-everywhere/



Defiant Praise – John van de Laar There are many doorways to cynicism, Jesus, Many reasons for despair, May causes for fear; But there is no excuse for giving them ultimate power; Not if we really believe what we claim to believe. Resurrection is real, Jesus; We have touched it, and seen it; Our own…

Continue Reading