Beguine Again | All Pets Go To Heaven

I had to say goodbye to my two oldest cats last week. I’ve had some trouble processing my grief, but then I remembered baby Zoe, our kitty who died years ago at 2 years old. She loved listening to my Amy Grant hymns CD. We’d put it on at bedtime, and suddenly we noticed that she went to sleep fairly quickly when the music was playing.

After she died, I always imagined her at Rainbow Bridge, but with people and other animals. This song was the one that brought me closer to her and helped me imagine her somewhere she was happy and loved.

I believe animals will rejoice when they meet God just as much as we will.

I can’t close this without posting the Rainbow Bridge poem. Goodbye, Isaac and Morgan. I know you’re with Zoe and God. I love you and miss you.