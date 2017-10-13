This Day With God | Abundance in Life

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/10/13/abundance-in-life/
Abundance is available to all. Every day, you have greater opportunities than you ever had before because you are the beneficiary of the past. C.S. Lewis said one time, there are far, far better things ahead than any we leave behind.
Impact of faith
along with desire
pushes one forward
and gives great power.
Even if discouraged,
desire what is good;
desire what is just;
doing what one should.
Making an impact
on everyone
by showing concern;
doing what can be done.
Encouraging others
as a great author
inspiring them
en route to prosper.
Give them confidence
that God is big enough
to give a bright future
if they never give up.
By Mark Shields – © 10-12-2017
