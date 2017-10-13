This Day With God | Abundance in Life

Step Ahead

Impact of faith

along with desire

pushes one forward

and gives great power.

Even if discouraged,

desire what is good;

desire what is just;

doing what one should.

Making an impact

on everyone

by showing concern;

doing what can be done.

Encouraging others

as a great author

inspiring them

en route to prosper.

Give them confidence

that God is big enough

to give a bright future

if they never give up.

By Mark Shields – © 10-12-2017

Image Source