Original Posting At https://blog.umcdiscipleship.org/a-wesleyan-response-to-tragic-events/



The Wesleyan tradition of balanced discipleship leads United Methodist congregations to become outposts of the coming reign of God. We represent the reign of God to the world when we witness to Jesus Christ in the world and follow his teachings through acts of compassion, justice, worship, and devotion under the guidance of the Holy Spirit.