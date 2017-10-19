This Day With God | A Triple-Braided Cord

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/10/19/a-triple-braided-cord/



A person standing alone can be attacked and defeated, but two can stand back-to-back and conquer. Three are even better, for a triple-braided cord is not easily broken. – Ecclesiastes 4:12

Brought out in the post “Shared Experiences” is the thought that we are united with God through Christ who conquered death. We are a new person in Christ with the purpose of serving a great God who has given us the help of a body of believers. For a triple-braided cord is not easily broken just in the scripture above points out.

We can feed each other Spiritual food for the soul to fulfill God’s purpose. There is no need to worry or nothing to fear for we are free to be the person God wants us to be. As in the song How Great is Our God by Chris Tomlin, we can rejoice in our future together as we use our individual strengths for His great purpose.





