SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | A PRAYER FOR PASTORS

“Every time I think of you, I always pray for you with a heart full of joy…” (Philippians 1:3-5)



We acknowledge the gift of Your servants to the work of ministry; called in their weakness and strengthened by Your Spirit. May we support them with our love and prayers…



It is by Your love and grace that we are given pastors to preach the gospel. We thank You for the boldness with which they call us to repentance. They hold before us the truth of Your Word which strengthens our faith and gives us a sure hope for the glorious coming of Your kingdom. As they impart Your Word to us, be their joy and their inspiration.



In Your infinite wisdom You have given us shepherds to lead and guide us. Bless them with discernment and integrity as they instruct and counsel us to be obedient and faithful to Your Word. As they prepare us for works of service, inspire them with Your vision for the church and instill in each of us a profound longing to be the people You desire us to be. Make them powerful in prayer, fervent in their desires, and committed to Your will as they embrace this great privilege.



Amen.



— Excerpted from “God Gave Some to Be… Pastors: A service of prayer, gratitude, and encouragement for pastors” by Sharon Postma

