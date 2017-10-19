Defining Grace | 50: Preaching as Leadership – An Interview with Carey Nieuwhof – Art of the Sermon

Original Posting At http://defininggrace.com/aots/050/
Guest: Carey Nieuwhof – Podcaster, Author, and Pastor of Connexus Church (Barrie, Ontario)
General Topic: Preaching as Leadership
Introduction to Carey (2:37)
Philosophy of preaching (6:15)
Passion for leadership (11:14)
Communication and leadership (15:25)
Preaching as an act of leadership (17:03)
Selecting sermon topics (22:32)
Sharing the pulpit with Andy Stanley (26:21)
Listening to other preachers (28:31)
Sermon preparation and follow-up (32:27)
Favorite and challenging preaching experiences (39:27)
Easter or Christmas Eve (40:50)
Impactful communicators (42:01)
Recommended books and resources (44:59)
How to follow Carey (46:52)
Links to things mentioned in the episode
- Carey Nieuwhof’s Website and Blog
- The Carey Nieuwhof Leadership Podcast
- Canadian Church Leader’s Podcast
- Connexus Church
- North Point Community Church
- Andy Stanley
- The Problem of God: Answering a Skeptic’s Challenges to Christianity by Mark Clark, Larry Osborne
- Jon Acuff
- Orange – Reggie Joiner
- Timothy Keller
- Louie Giglio
- Media | The City Church (Judah Smith)
- Steven Furtick
- Joshua Gagnon
- Craig Groeschel
- Jim Gaffigan
- Nate Bargatze
- Mitch Hedberg
- Breaking 200 – CareyNieuwhof.com
- The Tim Ferriss Show
- Charlie Rose
- How I Built This with Guy Raz : NPR
- Masters of Scale — WaitWhat
- Andy Stanley Leadership Podcast
- Craig Groeschel Leadership Podcast
- 5 Leadership Questions
- Building a StoryBrand with Donald Miller
- Here’s The Thing
- Launch Life Podcast with Jeff Walker
- The Leadership Momentum Podcast
- Rainer on Leadership Podcast
- unSeminary Podcast
- Timothy Keller Sermons Podcast by Gospel in Life
- Social Triggers Insider with Derek Halpern
- Freakonomics Radio
- FORTUNE Unfiltered Podcast
