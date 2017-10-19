Defining Grace | 50: Preaching as Leadership – An Interview with Carey Nieuwhof – Art of the Sermon



Guest: Carey Nieuwhof – Podcaster, Author, and Pastor of Connexus Church (Barrie, Ontario)

General Topic: Preaching as Leadership

Introduction to Carey (2:37)

Philosophy of preaching (6:15)

Passion for leadership (11:14)

Communication and leadership (15:25)

Preaching as an act of leadership (17:03)

Selecting sermon topics (22:32)

Sharing the pulpit with Andy Stanley (26:21)

Listening to other preachers (28:31)

Sermon preparation and follow-up (32:27)

Favorite and challenging preaching experiences (39:27)

Easter or Christmas Eve (40:50)

Impactful communicators (42:01)

Recommended books and resources (44:59)

How to follow Carey (46:52)

Next Episode arrives November 2, 2017!

An interview with Rev. Katie Z. Dawson – Lead Pastor, Immanuel United Methodist Church (Des Moines, IA)

