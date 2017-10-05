Defining Grace | 49: Preaching Through a Dry Season – An Interview with Rev. Dalton Rushing – Art of the Sermon



Guest: Rev. Dalton Rushing – Senior Pastor, Decatur First United Methodist Church (Decatur, GA)

General Topic: Preaching Through a Dry Season

Introduction to Dalton (1:57)

Dalton’s podcast “On Church” (3:35)

Philosophy of preaching (4:55)

The dry season (7:36)

Preaching hope when you struggle with it (11:20)

Not dumping on your congregation (15:08)

Season of questioning and doubt (17:39)

Responding to brokenness in the world (21:42)

Coming out of the dry season (24:09)

Favorite preaching experiences (28:47)

Easter or Christmas Eve (30:21)

Impactful communicators (31:40)

Recommended books and resources (34:29)

How to follow Dalton (36:23)

