Defining Grace | 49: Preaching Through a Dry Season – An Interview with Rev. Dalton Rushing – Art of the Sermon

Guest: Rev. Dalton Rushing – Senior Pastor, Decatur First United Methodist Church (Decatur, GA)
General Topic: Preaching Through a Dry Season
Introduction to Dalton (1:57)
Dalton’s podcast “On Church” (3:35)
Philosophy of preaching (4:55)
The dry season (7:36)
Preaching hope when you struggle with it (11:20)
Not dumping on your congregation (15:08)
Season of questioning and doubt (17:39)
Responding to brokenness in the world (21:42)
Coming out of the dry season (24:09)
Favorite preaching experiences (28:47)
Easter or Christmas Eve (30:21)
Impactful communicators (31:40)
Recommended books and resources (34:29)
How to follow Dalton (36:23)
Links to things mentioned in the episode
- DaltonRushing.com
- Birmingham-Southern College
- Candler School of Theology
- Decatur First United Methodist Church
- North Decatur United Methodist Church
- On Church Podcast
- AOTS 048: Money, Generosity, and Stewardship – An Interview with A.J. Thomas
- Rev. Dr. James Howell
- Fred B. Craddock
- Nadia Bolz-Weber
- Bishop Sharma Lewis
- Bishop Sue Haupert-Johnson
- Frederick Buechner
- Barbara Brown Taylor
- Mitch Hedberg
- Lewis Black
- Rainer on Leadership Podcast
- EST. Podcast
- Carey Nieuwhof Leadership Podcast
- The Preaching Life by Barbara Brown Taylor
- Preaching Without Notes by Joseph M. Webb
Reaching out to our guest
DaltonRushing.com
Dalton[dot]Rushing[at]ngumc[dot]net
Share Your Favorite Quotes
