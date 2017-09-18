Jason C. Stanley | YouTubevotional: Fair and Square

Original Posting At http://jasoncstanley.com/youtubevotional-fair-square/



The latest from jasoncstanley.com:

YouTubevotionals are designed to be used in personal devotion time, with small groups, youth groups, or Sunday school classes. To see other YouTubevotionals, click here. Introduction We have heard the phrase, “fair and square,” and “cheaters never prosper.” We usually hear them in the context of sports or in education. Remember playing a pickup game […]

The post YouTubevotional: Fair and Square appeared first on Jason C. Stanley.