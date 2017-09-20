Naked Alien | Win/Win

Original Posting At http://thenakedalien.blogspot.com/2017/09/winwin.html



I’ve had a bad case of the grumpity-grumps lately. Monday, I blogged about Jonah repeatedly saying that he’d be better off dead. Thankfully, that doesn’t quite describe my current gloom. If Jonah and Job had a child… that’s kind of how I feel. The world is seriously out of my control! Does it matter in the larger scheme of things if I live or if I die?



Paul writes to the congregation in Philippi, Macedonia:



I can’t lose! Living is winning – dying is winning. If I am alive on Earth, I can be fruitful on Earth. If I die, I can be closer to God. I can’t decide which is better. But, I know that being alive is the more needed state of being right now.



So, that being the case, I will continue this joyful walk to perfection with you all. Walk the walk in a way worthy of the Gospel of God’s Love through Jesus. People will see you living together in harmony, sharing the yoke of Christ’s mission. The world will see that you are not intimidated by its “survival of the fittest” mentality. They will see their own destruction in all that you build together.



This is not my doing, nor is it even your doing – it is God’s doing! By Their grace and mercy, the Lord has granted you the privileges of heirs: true trust and faith in Christ; and self-sacrificing service.

Philippians 1:21-29







