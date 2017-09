Original Posting At http://www.patheos.com/blogs/mercynotsacrifice/2017/09/23/became-duty-not-stand-national-anthem/



I’ve really tried to avoid writing about Donald Trump on this blog because I believe that obsessing over his every latest outrage is spiritually toxic. He normally doesn’t make me mad because I expect him to say everything that he does. But something about this latest rant against professional football players who kneel for the […]